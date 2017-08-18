Taylor Swift Rumored to Release New Album 2017 Later This Year, Tour in 2018

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift is rumored to be releasing a new album later this year.

It has been more than two years since Taylor Swift last dropped an album, and fans are getting antsy for new music.

Swift released "1989" back in October 2014, and the album saw a clear shift in genre. She started out as a country singer but showed off her pop vocals in her most recent work. Since launching "1989," the singer has only released "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Zayn for the soundtrack of "Fifty Shades Darker."

The 27-year-old singer has apparently been very busy working on new music in the past year. As fans know, Swift has been maintaining a low profile, and it seems she is using that opportunity to write songs.

As previously reported, there is wide speculation that Swift is set to drop her next album later this year, specifically in the fall. The untitled album will follow in the steps of "1989," continuing on the pop route. An insider also told Page Six that Swift is dropping new music this year and is set to go on tour in 2018.

There has been no confirmation of the album's release date, though, and Swift herself has yet to even acknowledge that new music is on the way. But that has not stopped fans from theorizing on the possible theme of the album. Earlier this year, a theory started circulating that Swift's next album will be about time.

But perhaps the most interesting pieces of information came from none other than Swift's friends. Ed Sheeran, a fellow singer-songwriter with whom Swift has a close friendship, previously stated that the pop singer will have an album out before the year ends. Model Gigi Hadid, another one of Swift's friends, also revealed that the 10-time Grammy Award winner has been recording new songs.

In June, Swift made her entire back catalog available on streaming services like Spotify, though it remains to be seen whether her new album will receive the same treatment.