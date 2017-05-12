Taylor Swift Rumored to Release New Album this Fall

Taylor Swift is preparing a new studio album, and based on reports, it will be ready for release this fall.

REUTERS/Eric Thayer/FileTaylor Swift is reportedly busy preparing for her new album.

According to Us Weekly, the reason why the 27-year-old superstar has reportedly not been seen in public since January is because she is busy "recording new music" for her new album. Swift has even kept quiet on social media, posting something on her Instagram account only once since she took a "sabbatical." It looks like she is taking a page out of the book of her best friend and fellow musician, Ed Sheeran. The English singer-songwriter went off the radar in 2015 when he also wanted to focus on his music.

Swift has reportedly chosen to record at an "out-of-the-way spot" and stayed away from big studios in Nashville or Los Angeles. Her upcoming sixth album is said to be a follow-up to "1989" and she is expected to continue taking the pop music road.

According to Mic, "1989" was Swift's official attempt to move on from pure country music and experimenting with other styles. It seemed to work, as the album won "Album of the Year" at the 58th Grammy Awards. Her pop song collaboration with Zayn Malik, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," was also a huge success, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"She's continuing down the pop route because '1989' was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album. She knows there's a demand for a new album and has really started focusing on making that happen for fans. She's just excited to get back out there," a source told US Weekly.

Many fans are looking forward to the content of the new album. As with her past works, Swift's new songs are expected to touch on her two big breakups in 2016. In June, she and Calvin Harris split up after being together for more than a year. Soon after, she started dating actor Tom Hiddleston, but the romance fizzled out after three months.