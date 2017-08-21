Taylor Swift Rumors: Singer to Launch Next Album at MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Pop singer Taylor Swift reportedly to release album very soon

As Taylor Swift withdrew her presence online, it is now suspected that the singer is releasing her sixth album soon, and she may just launch it in the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards 2017.

While her various social media accounts, including Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube, and website have gone black, Swift has fueled speculations that the release of her highly anticipated sixth album may just be around the corner. According to reports, while it is possible for Swift to be a victim of hacking incidents, it is interesting to note that the purge of her online presence coincided with the anniversary of the release of her "Shake It Off" song, which became the chart-topping carrier single of her "1989" album released in 2014.

Although the real reason for Swift's disappearance from the online world is still a mystery as of this writing, her avid fans, otherwise known as the Swifties, launched the hashtag "#TS6IsComing," which is in reference to their anticipation of the singer's sixth studio album.

To recall, Swift's "1989" album sold 1.28 million copies within the week it was released, and eventually bagged the Album of the Year award in the Grammy's a year later. While the singer's online purge is no foolproof way to foretell the arrival of the singer's next album, some suspect that Swift may debut her next song compilation in the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards 2017, which is happening on Aug. 27.

While the said upcoming event will be hosted by Katy Perry, who is at loggerheads with Swift, it is speculated that the latter may look beyond their conflict and make a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2017, which is considered to be one of the best venues for an artist's new music.

Is Swift's retreat from the online world really a sign of the imminent release of her next album?

Her fans can only hope so.