Taylor Swift Rumors: Theories on Why Singer Skipped Hosting a Fourth of July Party This Year

REUTERS/Eric Henderson Singer Taylor Swift skips 4th of July bash.

Days have passed since this year's Fourth of July, and it remains unclear how Taylor Swift celebrated the just concluded yearly event.

After earning the distinction as one of the high-profile celebrities to celebrate the Fourth of July with style and lavishness, Swift disappointed her fans recently as she did not post a single photo of her July 4 revelry this year on her social media accounts, prompting many to believe that she did not celebrate at all. Because of this, there are now various theories on why the singer passed on celebrating America's biggest public holiday this year.

According to reports, it is a possibility that Swift must have been out of the country during the celebrations. With many celebrities flocking to France for Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week, it is said that the singer must have gone to the fashion event, too.

On the other hand, it is also speculated that the singer may have not left the country during the Fourth of July. However, while she may have been in the U.S. during the holiday, some suspect that she may have been tired of organizing a lavish party so she just decided to spend it indoors with her pets.

Another theory on why Swift did not throw a Fourth of July party this year is that her close friends Selena Gomez and Lorde may have not been available to join the party. Without the presence of the two, some suspect that Swift may have just decided to not throw a party at all.

Meanwhile, others hope that the reason why Swift did not hold a Fourth of July party this year is because she could have been working on her latest single during the revelry itself. To recall, Swift put her music back to Spotify last May on the same day Katy Perry, whom she is at loggerheads with, released her latest album. Hence, some now suspect that the singer may be working on the release of her next album, which could be the reason why she did not throw a Fourth of July party this year.

While there are no official statements from Swift or her camp, everything remains a theory for now.