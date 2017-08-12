Taylor Swift Sexual Assault Trial Latest News: Former Bodyguard Testifies

A day after Taylor Swift took the stand to testify against radio broadcaster David Mueller who allegedly groped her, the pop star's former body guard bolstered her claim.

REUTERS / DANNY MOLOSHOK "Bad Blood" singer Taylor Swift files lawuist against a radio personality.

During the hour-long grilling of Swift's then-security guard Gregory Dent by Mueller's lawyer Gabriel McFarland, he confirmed that the act did happen and that he saw it happen.

"I saw him take his hand and put it up her skit," said Dent recounting the events of that meet-and-greet. "I know I saw it. When (Mueller) went to put his arm around her, he put his hand under her skirt."

The security guard also admitted that he saw how she was physically repulsed by the act. She moved away from Mueller and toward his then-girlfriend, who was on the opposite side of Swift when the 55-year-old allegedly groped her butt.

Dent said that he did not intervene because he saw how the singer seemed adamant to keep the meet-and-greet going despite the situation. Swift's bodyguard, who was standing merely five feet away from them, saw how Mueller violated the singer, but opted to do nothing as he was reminded of what Swift sometimes tells him, that he gets "a little too mean."

While Swift's countersuit is still making progress, Mueller's case against the pop star was dismissed by a judge on Friday, Aug. 11. The judge ruled that the broadcaster cannot prove that Swift was responsible for getting him fired from his job at 98.5 KYGO. Meanwhile, jurors will decide on a verdict on Monday, Aug. 14, for the same claims but against Swift's mother, Andrea, and her radio contact Frank Bell.

The disc jockey sought a $3 million compensation for damages, claiming that the singer falsely accused him.

When Swift took the stand, McFarland asked the singer if she feels terrible about Mueller losing her job.

She answered, "I'm not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in any way that this is my fault." She added, "Here we are years later, and I'm being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are the product of his decisions — not mine."

More updates on the sexual assault case should roll out soon.