Taylor Swift Sexual Assault Trial: What Did Taylor Swift Say in Court?

Pop star Taylor Swift took the stand to testify at the trial against radio disc jockey David Mueller, who allegedly snuck his hand up her skirt and grabbed her bare bottom during a meet and greet.

Swift had clever rhetoric against Mueller's attorney Gabe McFarland who did what he could to prove that the incident did not happen. While referring to the photo of Swift and Mueller, who was also with his then-girlfriend, the lawyer argued that there are no visible signs indicating such a lewd act.

The singer dropped any formalities, called him by his name, Gabe, and said that the photo they took was of the precise moment when he had his hand up her butt. She said that she will not "say anything different."

McFarland pressed on with the same argument, further insisting that the photo shows no evidence of the wrongdoing. He pointed out that the front of Swift's skirt did not even show any displacement. Swift retorted by saying, "because my a** is located in the back of my body."

When the singer was clearly unfazed by the lawyer's approach, he attempted to appeal to her emotions asking her if she felt bad about Mueller losing his job.

"I'm not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in any way that this is my fault," Swift responded. "Here we are years later, and I'm being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are the product of his decisions — not mine."

Mueller was fired from his $150,000 per year job at KYGO-FM after the singer informed the management about what he did. While Swift insists that she did not force them to do so, the 55-year-old broadcaster believes that she pressured the station to fire him.

He was the first to file a suit against Swift for interference with contractual obligations. Shortly after, she countersued Mueller for assault and battery.

More updates on the trial should follow.