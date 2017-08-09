Taylor Swift Trial 2017 Latest News: Denver Radio Host Denies Groping Claims

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Featured in the image is singer Taylor Swift.

David Mueller, a Denver radio host, was accused of groping American singer Taylor Swift during a photo shoot that took place four years ago. Earlier this week, he testified in court, appealing his innocence.

According to Swift, the 55-year-old, who also goes by the name Jackson, allegedly slipped his hand under her dress and touched her rear area while they were posing for a photo. As reported by Reuters, the 27-year-old "Bad Blood" singer strongly believed that it was intentional, and not an accident.

"He took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over, it was still there," Swift reportedly stated in the court documents.

Mueller took the witness stand at the federal court and denied the singer's allegations, which he said had cost him his career, passion, and income, as he was fired from his position at KYGO-FM because of it.

"I want to clear my name," he reportedly said. "It's a humiliating experience to be accused of something so despicable," he added.

CNN has also reported that Mueller claimed that his right hand was in a closed fist, with the palm down, and it came in contact with a part of the singer's body, which he thought was her "rib cage or ribs."

Because of the damage that Swift's allegations have caused his livelihood, he filed a civil lawsuit against her, demanding for $3 million in damages. However, the singer's attorney said in earlier opening statements that the Denver DJ is doing this only for money and fame.

Swift is set to testify during the proceedings. According to a New York Times report, she was present in the courtroom on Monday this week while Judge William J. Martinez, as well as both her and Mueller's lawyers, questioned the potential jurors for several hours.

The potential jurors were asked to answer a 15-page questionnaire, which included questions about whether they have experienced being inappropriately touched and have been falsely accused. The final jury has yet to be selected, but many of the 60 candidates were dismissed for various reasons, including one who said that Swift was being "petty and dishonest."