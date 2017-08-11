Taylor Swift Trial: Singer Delivers Unflinching Account of DJ's Alleged Groping

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Taylor Swift's trial versus DJ David Mueller has started this August.

Taylor Swift recently attended a court hearing to present an account of her allegation that a DJ in Colorado groped her while they were posing for photos together four years ago.

The 27-year-old pop star gave a spirited and firm testimony on Thursday, detailing the June 2013 incident when former radio DJ David Mueller inappropriately touched her during a photo op.

"What Mr. Mueller did was very intentional," Swift said in response to the questions from Mueller's attorney Gabriel McFarland. "I am critical of your client for sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my a**," Swift added.

The Nashville native, who stressed that her sexual assault lawsuit against Mueller is an effort to stand up for other abused women, also revealed that she felt humiliated and frozen with shock during her encounter with the 55-year-old. She said she was concerned about causing a scene and completely ruining the meet-and-greet for her anticipating fans at the time.

Reuters reports that with the exception of the trial's first witness, Mueller, almost everyone put on the stand by McFarland gave statements that support the pop star's case. It turned out that Swift's testimony was so damaging that her attorney D. Douglas Baldridge no longer cross-examined his own client.

Swift started out in the music industry as a country singer in the mid-200s. She then moved into the pop genre and immediately gained superstar status with her top-selling studio albums Red (2012) and 1989 (2014). Also included in her long list of achievements is becoming 2016's best-paid musician in the world.

A jury made up of two men and six women will decide the trial, which is expected to last for two weeks. The proceedings are being held in a federal court in Denver since Mueller and Swift reside in different states and the damages go beyond $75,000.