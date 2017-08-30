Taylor Swift Trolls Tom Hiddleston, Sells I Heart TS Shirts [PHOTO, VIDEO]

Once upon a time, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston had a connection. The romance, however, was short-lived and the singer never uttered anything to shed light on what really happened to her relationship with the "Thor: Ragnarok" actor — until she announced her latest album this week.

Swift took a jab at Hiddleston in her new music video "Look What You Made Me Do." The singer also began selling I Heart TS shirts on her official site for $50 each.

When Swift and Hiddleston supposedly dated in the summer of 2016, photos of the actor wearing an I Heart TS shirt drew headlines. The public believed that their relationship was a publicity stunt and thus fizzled out after a few weeks.

Now, fans are saying that this is Swift's way of trolling and getting back at the actor who used her popularity and influence for publicity's sake. In her new music video, the singer's backup dancers were also featured wearing I Heart TS shirts.

Hiddleston explained in an interview with GQ in February that the shirt was a joke among their friends. He also defended that his relationship with Swift was genuine.

"I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing," the actor said.

Meanwhile, Swift's new video also referenced celebrities that she is known to have had feuds with such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Beyoncé and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. She also snapped back at the media and the public via her song for the endless criticisms.

"Look What You Made Me Do" is part of her latest album, "Reputation," which is being seen as a rebirth for the singer after years of hiatus from the music scene. Swift got bolder in this new release and instead of being seen as a victim, she is now playing the villain card.

"Reputation" arrives on Nov. 10.