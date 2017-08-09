Taylor Swift vs David Mueller: Comprehensive Timeline Leading Up to the Groping Trial [PHOTO]

Taylor Swift faced DJ David Mueller in court this August following claims that he groped her during a photo opportunity. The incident took place in 2013 but how did this escalate into a jury trial at Denver's federal court?

Below is a comprehensive timeline leading up to the groping trial between Swift vs. Mueller.

Four years ago in June, Swift staged a concert in Denver where Mueller had backstage access from the KYGO radio station. Mueller sought a photo with the pop star who later alleged that the DJ reach down and grabbed her buttocks.

Swift immediately told her mom who reported the incident to the security team. Mueller was accosted and asked to leave the concert venue. He denied he did anything wrong.

In the next few days, KYGO fired Mueller after conducting an investigation. He was let go on the grounds that he violated a morality clause in his contract.

In September 2015, Mueller sued Swift citing he lost his job and other opportunities due to her allegation. Swift filed a countersuit the following month. Mueller further filed for slander against Swift in July 2016.

In November 2016, TMZ released the "sexual assault photo" with Swift, Mueller and his girlfriend Shannon Melcher.

"He took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek," Swift detailed. "It was not an accident. It was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life."

In May 2017, a judge ruled that this civil case will be decided by a jury. The selection process started last Aug. 7 and both Swift and Mueller were present.

Mueller is seeking up to $3 million in damages, while Swift is claiming just one dollar. The singer's countersuit stated she wants the DJ to be accountable and she also wants this case to serve as an example for other women who might be afraid to publicly declare they have been harassed.