Taylor Swift vs Katy Perry: '1989' Album Bested 'Witness' on Spotify

Pop singer Taylor Swift is back on Spotify with her bestselling album "1989." The record is currently outperforming Katy Perry's new album "Witness."

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Katy Perry opens up about feud with Taylor Swift.

According to reports, only four singles from "Witness" have made it to the top 200. As for Swift's "1989," which debuted in 2014, has 10 songs in the top 200 streamed songs. Although Perry has the highest-ranking single among all their songs, which is at rank 55, it is Swift's record that has drawn attention. It has over 1.68 million streams.

For those who do not know why the internet is making a big deal out of it must understand that Swift's return to Spotify comes as a surprise. How so? Because she was once adamant to remove her music from the streaming service back in 2014. Perhaps what is most intriguing is the day she chose to return to the platform.

The singer decided to put her entire album catalog up on Spotify on the night Katy Perry released her latest record, "Witness." The pair are known to have an unresolved feud. With that in mind, it remains unclear if Swift deliberately made the decision to throw some shade on Perry or if it was mere coincidence.

Swift's return to Spotify is in celebration of her album's success, at least that is what she is telling the world. And it is her way of thanking her fans. Over 10 million copies of "1989" have been sold world wide, and RIAA has given it the 100 Million Song Certification.

It may have been a while since their beef first started, in 2013, but according to Perry, she is ready to let it all go.

"Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her and I think it's actually... I think it's time," Perry told Arianna Huffington during a livestream event for "Witness."

More updates should follow.