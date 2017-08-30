Taylor Swift's Latest Album 'Reputation' Will Come Soon; Here's What Fans Need to Know

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Pop singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015.

Taylor Swift has not released an album in two years, and now, it's finally coming.

Back in 2014, Taylor Swift released her album, "1989," which saw a reinvention in the singer's persona, and with that, it's safe to say that she has become even more popular. Now, it's been more than two years after the release of "1989," and fans have eagerly anticipated the arrival of Swift's new music. Now, a new album is finally coming this November.

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift's good friend, previously revealed that the singer may not release new music until the end of 2017, and it looks like he was telling the truth. It has been announced that Swift would be releasing a new album on Nov. 10, 2017, and it will be titled "Reputation." Prior to this announcement, Swift mostly kept out of the limelight and even skipped throwing a Fourth of July party, which had become a tradition for her in the last few years. Fans thought this was because of her case against a DJ who had reportedly groped her, but it's now looking like the singer is actually biding some time for her new album.

The days before the announcement of the album saw Swift clearing out her Instagram account and deleting every post. The same thing has happened to the rest of her social media pages.

Just last week, she also released a new single, titled "Look What You Made Me Do," and a music video for the song during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Several of Swift's past alter egos and personas made a special appearance in the music video, and the singer herself stated that "the old Taylor is dead." Many fans believe that the single itself is directed towards the people Swift has had a feud with including Katy Perry, Kim and Kanye West.

It has been rumored that Swift had sought the help of Drake and Kesha in producing her "Reputation" album.