Taylor Swift's New Album Release Date, News: Singer Gets Backlash Over Shady Priority Ticketing Scheme

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Pop singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015.

Taylor Swift announced the coming of her latest album titled "Reputation" on Aug. 23, and here is what is known about it so far.

After years without new music, fans of the pop star will be glad to know that Taylor Swift has a new album coming. Utilizing her incredible social media influence, Taylor Swift announced that "Reputation" will finally be released on Nov. 10. This new album follows Swift's highly successful "1989" album which was released back in the latter parts of 2014. The country singer-turned-pop diva also revealed the cover art of her new album the day after the big announcement. It was followed by the release of Taylor Swift's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" from the album, with the song's music video making its grand debut at the recently concluded MTV Video Music Awards.

However, it looks like the singer has come under fire after a recent announcement involving her partnership with Ticketmaster. Apparently, Taylor Swift wants the most dedicated of her fans to get a place at a special ticketing line when the singer starts her yet-to-be unannounced tour.

Through the "verified fan" system introduced by Ticketmaster, fans will be assessed by a series of algorithms in order to determine if they truly are true supporters of the singer. Once a fan is verified, he/she will be given priority in an online queue once ticket sales begin.

However, there is a catch. Fans can prove their dedication to the singer by pre-ordering her upcoming "Reputation" album which costs about $48.09, if fans want to get it on the day of release, and $15 for the digital album. They could repeatedly order the album up to 16 times. Fans could also purchase from her online shop, and for those who don't have enough money, they could watch her music videos over and over again or share it via social media. Doing this can help fans get better priority at the digital ticketing queue.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that this will happen, and because of this, the singer has been accused of gouging out money from the pockets of her fans.

According to the Alternative Press, the system is "nothing more than a transparent cash grab." What's more is that this type of priority system will put richer fans of the singer at an advantage. Taylor Swift has yet to respond to this issue and it is unknown if she ever will respond to it.