Taylor Swift's New Album Updates: Will She Release One This 2017?

Taylor Swift is arguably one of the most accomplished singers of the generation. Her transition from Country to Pop only made her fan base grow exponentially larger, and so it is no surprise that fans are wondering when she'll be dropping her newest album soon.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Is Taylor Swift going to release a new album in 2017?

If one would look at history, Taylor wouldn't leave her fans hanging for longer than three years. The longest gap between her albums was three years in which her self-titled album in 2006 was followed by "Fearless" in 2009, but she released a Holiday Collection in 2007 to keep her fans engaged. So if she doesn't release an album this year, she might have something else cooked up, although her followers would arguably want the former.

As for the content, speculations point to her past relationships with DJ Calvin Harris and renowned actor Tom Hiddleston as inspiration for her songs, a trend the Pennsylvania-born singer is known for. If that's not enough, she can always get more fire from her reignited feud with Kanye West, and it will just be as sweet as her previous revenge anthems.

One can also bet that there's a possibility her duet with Zayn "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" could be included in her roster of songs for her future album. As of this writing, the music video for the "Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack has already gained more than 21 million views on her YouTube channel alone, showing she's still in power. There's also the possibility that it could remain on the film's album, but fans can only hope.

If anything, Taylor Swift is one artist that doesn't need to rush in order to remain in the limelight. She has a massive influence in the music industry that her infamous acceptance speech from the 2016 Grammy Awards has been made into a promotional mantra for the 2017 Grammys. She's definitely someone a large crowd follows around.

If 2017 is the year she releases her album, it will definitely be a treat for her Swifties, but either way it doesn't look like she's losing impact anytime soon.