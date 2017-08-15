Teddi Jo Mellencamp and Camille Grammer Spotted Filming with the Cast of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills Lisa Vanderpump to rejoin cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

The cast of the reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" were spotted filming for the upcoming new season.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" had been mostly quiet throughout the production process of their upcoming eighth season and it looks like the people involved are not going to shed some light regarding the reality show any time soon. However, the cast of the show namely Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Camille Grammer, and Teddi Jo Mellencamp were recently spotted filming a scene for the latest season.

There have been rumors going around that Grammer may possibly return to the show in a full-time role. It should be remembered that back during the first two seasons of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Grammer was a regular mainstay of the show. However, the seasons following that, she only played guest-starring roles as well as making appearances in a Las Vegas outing of the cast. Now as per this latest sighting, Grammer may well be a regular this coming eighth season.

But Grammer's involvement is not the most interesting part of the news. Mellencamp has not been confirmed as an official housewife yet, and while rumors suggest this to be true, a confirmation is yet to be made. However, her participation in the filming may already be an indication of her involvement in the show.

It has been confirmed by Kyle Richards that Lisa Vanderpump would be rejoining the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and more than that, they had already started filming earlier this year. The rest of the cast are also expected to make a return with the exception of of Eileen Davidson, who announced her departure from the show via Twitter last month. Davidson first joined the cast during the fifth season of the show after Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia left the show and now she is following suit.