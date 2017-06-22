Teen Choice Awards 2017 Date, Nominees Full List: Harry Styles Leads Music Nominations; 'PLL' Girls Dominate Drama TV Actress Category

It is almost that time of the year again where the biggest stars in music, film, and television gather in one place for the annual Teen Choice Awards.

Facebook/TeenChoiceAwardsThe 2017 Teen Choice Awards show is happening this August on FOX.

The first wave of nominees has been revealed, and it shows who has the most nominations in different categories.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles leads the music categories with three nominations for Choice Male Artist, Choice Rock Artist, and Choice Song by a Male Artist for "Sign of the Times." As seen on the full list reported by Billboard, Hailee Steinfeild has also gained three nods for Choice Female Artist, Choice Song by a Female Artist for "Most Girls," and Choice Drama Movie Actress.

Other groups and artists in the music categories that received more than one nomination include Twenty One Pilots for Choice Music Group and Choice Rock Artist, Alessia Cara for Choice Female Artist and Choice Song by a Female Artist for "Scars to Your Beautiful," Bruno Mars for Choice Male Artist and Choice Song by a Male Artist for "That's What I Like," Miley Cyrus for Choice Female Artist and Choice Song by a Female Artist for "Malibu," Ed Sheeran for Choice Male Artist and Choice Song by a Male Artist for "Shape of You," and Selena Gomez for Choice Female Artist and Choice Song by a Female Artist for "Bad Liar."

As for the movie nominations, "Logan" has received two nods with a Choice Action Movie nomination and Choice Action Movie Actor for Hugh Jackman, while the recent "Wonder Woman" film is nominated for Choice Action Movie and its stars Chris Pine and Gal Gadot are in the Choice Action Movie Actor and Choice Action Movie Actress categories, respectively.

Gadot is also nominated for Choice Comedy Movie Actress for her role in "Keeping Up with the Joneses."

Other films leading the movie categories include "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" for Choice Sci-Fi Movie, with stars Diego Luna and Felicity Jones for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor and Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress, respectively; "Beauty and the Beast" for Choice Fantasy Movie, with stars Dan Stevens and Emma Watson for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor and Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress, respectively; and "Moana" for Choice Fantasy Movie, with stars Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor and Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress, respectively.

As for the television categories, the show with the most nonimations is "Pretty Little Liars," which is nominated for Choice Drama TV show, with actor Ian Harding for Choice Drama TV Actors and all five Liars — Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell, and Troian Bellisario — dominating the Choice Drama TV Actress category.

Arrowverse shows "Arrow," "Supergirl," and "The Flash" are also nominated for Choice Action TV Show, with actors Chris Wood, Grant Gustin, and Stephen Amell nominated for Choice Action TV Actor, and Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Emily Bett Rickards, and Melissa Benoist nominated for Choice Action TV Actress.

Fans are allowed to cast 10 votes per day per category on TeenChoice.com until Thursday. The Teen Choice Awards live show will air on Sunday, Aug. 13 on FOX.