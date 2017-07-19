'Teen Mom 2' Briana DeJesus Admits Carelessness During Second Pregnancy

mtv.com New "Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus talks about her second pregnancy.

Briana DeJesus admits that she was careless when she became pregnant with her second child.

The newest addition to the "Teen Mom 2" cast roster revealed during the premiere episode of MTV's long-running reality series that she was not using birth control when she was dating her new baby daddy Luis.

"I should have been on birth control, that's for sure," DeJesus said during a conversation with sister Brittany during their trip to Legoland with her five-year-old daughter Nova. "I didn't think I would end up getting pregnant again, so I didn't bother getting on birth control."

She also told the father of her newborn daughter Stella that she appreciates his support for her pregnancy even if their relationship started when they met each other at a club. However, she also confessed to her 31-year-old beau that because of their whirlwind romance, she also considered aborting the pregnancy. "When I first found out, I was more like, 'Well we don't really know each other so maybe it's best if we do get an abortion,'" DeJesus stated. "But, you were very supportive."

Meanwhile, the episode also revealed that Luis might be cheating on her.

DeJesus was told by her friend Shirley that her cousin has an information about a girl who was allegedly sleeping with Luis. When the then-pregnant reality TV star found out about it, she reportedly decided not to think about it too much, but she was really considering the news.

To verify the information, DeJesus opted to talk to the girl who was said to be having an affair with her boyfriend. Details about their conversation were not revealed in the previous episode, but they are expected to unfold in the upcoming installments of the reality series.

MTV airs the latest episodes of "Teen Mom 2" every Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT.