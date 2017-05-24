'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans May Get Her Own Spin-Off

The life of Jenelle Evans is one that does not lack drama and comedy. The "Teen Mom 2" star has frequently dominated the series with the events in her life, so much so that there are rumors indicating that she might be getting her very own spin-off.

Facebook/TeenMom2 Promotional picture for the series "Teen Mom 2."

MTV executives look like they'll be feeding off from the annoyance of the fans that stems from Evans' constant and fast-paced life filled with twists and turns. Between speculations of Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry and Amber Portwood getting their own spin-offs, the rumor mill bets most on Evans earning the honor of running her own show which will solely center on her antics.

Evans herself teased the possibility of a spin-off when a fan on Twitter asked her about it. She replied with a teasing "maybe." Recently, Evans has been in and out of court to fight for custody of her oldest son, Jace. The child is currently staying with Evans' mother who won custody when the court deemed Evans incapable of taking care of him herself. After the fall of her engagement with Nathan Griffith, Evans claims that she is now in a better place with her new fiancé, David Eason.

The "Teen Mom 2" star also insists that she is now capable of taking care of Jace along with her two other children: Kaiser, who's the sole product of her relationship with Griffith, and Ensley, whose father is Eason.

"It's pretty hectic!" she told E! News exclusively. "I get a lot of help David though. Having a 3-year-old and a newborn at the same time is the hardest part. Life is pretty complicated at the moment, but I love it and wouldn't trade my role as 'mom.'"

Although juggling three children may prove to be difficult, a spin-off series may be beneficial for Evans.