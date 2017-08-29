'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans News: Reality Star Admits Not Inviting Mother Barbara In Her Upcoming Wedding

Facebook/TeenMom2 Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara Evans are still far from having a harmonious relationship together.

During Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, the "Teen Mom 2" star revealed to Us Weekly that she believes that her mother became very upset when she found out that she will not be invited to her upcoming wedding with fiancé David Eason.

"I know she is and she...makes side comments here and there saying, 'Well, you're not inviting me to your wedding, so I don't even want to talk about it.' And I'm like, 'I'm not trying to hurt your feelings, I'm just telling you this is what I need to do to get ready,'" the 25-year-old reality star stated. "I can't forgive someone that's just not going to give me back my son, so, and it's still going on. It hasn't been resolved. And if I had custody of him now maybe I would have invited her, but I'm not at the moment."

The wedding is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The feud between the mother-and-daughter began when Barbara filed a custody case for Jenelle's eldest son Jace.

In the latest episode of "Teen Mom 2," fans of the reality series saw another public disagreement between Jenelle and Barbara that happened in a parking lot as reported by E! News.

The new argument began when the reality star and Eason attempted to follow Barbara when the latter refused them to see the 7-year-old boy.

According to Jenelle, she and her fiancé got worried that her mother was drinking wine when she was with Jace. Since the MTV cameras were not present during their confrontation, Eason decided to record everything using his smartphone camera.

But Barbara got very upset with the couple's accusations and claimed that she only had one sip of wine when she was having dinner with her friends. She also asked Eason to stop filming their conversation.

Barbara also warned them that she will bring the case in court since she does not want Jace to end up with them.

The ongoing feud between Jenelle and her mother is expected to be seen in the latest episodes of "Teen Mom 2" on MTV every Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT.