'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans News: Reality Star In Danger Of Losing Custody After She And Newborn Daughter Tested Positive For Marijuana

Facebook/TeenMom2 Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her seven-month-old daughter Ensley.

RadarOnline reported that Doris Davidson, the mother of Evans' second baby's father Nathan Griffith, filed an emergency request for full custody of three-year-old Kaiser on Sept. 1 because she believes that the "Teen Mom 2" star is not capable of taking care of the child.

In the documents obtained by the publication from the New Hanover County in North Carolina, Evans and her seven-month-old daughter tested positive for the illegal substance after the child's birth in January this year.

The document also claimed that the Department of Social Services (DSS) became involved with the case after they found out that the newborn infant tested positive for marijuana. Davidson also reportedly believe that Evans and her new fiancé David Eason also tested positive for marijuana use as well.

The Ashley Reality Roundup also revealed that a source mentioned that Evans tried to keep the information from the public.

"Jenelle worked really, really hard to keep this off the show," the source reportedly said. "But everyone knew: the cast and a lot of the crew all knew, and it was a hot piece of gossip for a while. But the producers kept it off the show because they knew Jenelle would go crazy."

The news outlet also mentioned that some of Evans' co-stars and most of the crew were frustrated with her for going back to her vices. There were reportedly some people who were hoping to have the information leaked in the show to expose her. But Evans is reportedly determined to keep a happy family image in public to cover up for her mistakes.

Evans is set to marry Eason on Saturday, Sept. 23, where their daughter Ensley, Kaiser, and her eldest child Jace are expected to see her walk down the aisle.