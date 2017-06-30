'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans News: Reality Star Talks About Past Romances, Early Days on Drugs in Tell-All Book

Jenelle Evans' new tell-all book "Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom" reveals more about the reality show star than what the public already knows.

Facebook/TeenMom2"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans has a book coming out.

The "Teen Mom 2" star is known for dealing with tons of troubles in the past, including her drug problem and brushes with the law. However, the 25-year-old mother of three managed to improve her life for the sake of her kids.

In her diary-themed book, Evans reportedly opened up about her childhood as well as her past relationships with 15 men. Yet she mentioned that out of all the men that he had been with in the past, a guy named "William" was the one who changed her life.

"All of the other guys before him were just puppy love infatuations compared to William. He was my first, true love," Evans stated. She also narrated that it was William who first lured her into taking drugs.

The reality TV star also shared how her mother Barbara Evans tricked her to get the sole custody of her eldest son Jace. According to Evans, her mother told her to go out with her friends to relax, then the older Evans called the Child Protective Services while she was away to tell them that she often spends all night partying and leaves her child at home. "I tried to tell them she told me to go out, but they wouldn't listen. They gave my mother temporary custody in light of my actions. My mother had set me up and I had fallen hard for it," she also said in the book.

Evans' upcoming "Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom" book is scheduled for release on July 25.

Meanwhile, the mother of three recently defended her fiancé David Eason on Instagram when someone asked her if the father of her five-month-old daughter Ensley has AIDS due to the noticeable skin problems on his hands.

The angry Evans replied that what her soon-to-be husband have is a condition called vitiligo. "It's a loss of pigment in your skin. People are models these days for it. You need to research STDs if you don't know wtf AIDS does to you...." she said.

Evans and the rest of the other moms will return in the next season of "Teen Mom 2" on MTV on Monday, July 17.