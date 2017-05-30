'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans News: Young Mom Loses Custody but Was Granted Visitation Rights

After a drawn-out court consultation with her mother, "Teen Mom 2" Jenelle Evans finally agreed to settle the issue of the custody of her seven-year-old son. The court's ruling looks to be agreeable to both parties, especially for the young mom who will get to see her son more often.

Facebook/TeenMom2A promotional image of MTV's "Teen Mom 2" as the cover photo of the reality show's official Facebook page.

Jenelle and her estranged mother Barbara Evans faced off in court on Wednesday, May 24, to attempt to come to a custody arrangement for seven-year-old Jace Evans, according to E Online. Mother and grandmother are often at odds on who gets the custody of the child — a scene already familiar to the fans of "Teen Mom 2."

The court eventually awarded custody to Barbara Evans, with whom the child will be staying as stipulated in the custody agreement. Jenelle Evans, however, got something positive out of this arrangement as well. She will have a set schedule wherein she can spend time with her son, and since it's mandated by the court, there will be little that Barbara Evans can do about it.

The mother of three took the decision positively, as she said that "I'm not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son anymore, and at the moment, that's all I care about." She went on to say that, " [I] just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day but today wasn't the day, sadly," as quoted by Cinema Blend.

With the turmoil that Jenelle Evans went through, even this decision looks like a very positive development for the embattled young mom. The reality star was the topic of media focus when she broke up with Jace Evan's father, which led to her eventually losing custody of her son to her mother Barbara.

After a series of failed relationships, one of which involved the police finding illegal drugs in their home, Jenelle Evans and her husband eventually parted ways through a divorce.