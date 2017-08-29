'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry Updates: Is Kailyn Giving Javi Marroquin Another Chance for Lincoln

Facebook/TeenMom2 Reality TV star Kailyn Lowry in one of the episodes of "Teen Mom 2"

Reality TV personality Kailyn Lowry may no longer push for the restraining order that she filed against ex-husband Javi Marroquin for the sake of their son Lincoln.

During the previous episode of "Teen Mom 2" on MTV, Lowry told the fans of the show that she is willing to drop the Protection From Abuse (PFA) order that she filed against Marroquin to allow him to be with their three-year-old son more often.

"I'm still angry with Javi but with Lincoln starting soccer soon, and with the PFA in place, it'll be hard for both of us to be at his games," the 25-year-old reality star stated in the episode as reported by InTouch Magazine.

Lowry asked for her lawyer's advice regarding her new decision, and finally told Marroquin about it over the phone.

Marroquin appeared relieved when he found out that he can finally spend more time with Lincoln, and he opted not to argue with her anymore regarding the PFA case.

"At the end of the day, I think we both owed it to Lincoln that both his parents can be at his practices, take him to stuff and be civil in the same room," Marroquin stated in the episode. "That's ultimately what triggered in my mind to fix things and let go of everything. But I'm glad we can just put it behind us and we both can be at the boys' sporting events and we can move on from there."

Meanwhile, a source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Lowry might soon find herself in a new custody battle for her youngest child "Baby Lo."

According to the source, the father of her new son Chris Lopez is currently exerting effort to be more present in his child's life after appearing to be uninterested when Lowry was still pregnant. The source also mentioned that his mother is forcing him to seek for full-time custody so they can finally have some visitation rights for the child.

Lowry has yet to react about the rumors regarding Lopez's new demands about Baby Lo.