'Teen Mom 2' Leah Messer News: Daughter Ali Rushed to Hospital

Twitter/@TM2LeahDawn Leah Messer posed with her daughter Aliannah.

Leah Messer faced another hurdle with daughter Aliannah's health after receiving an emergency call from ex-partner Corey Simms in the recent episode of "Teen Mom 2."

In the episode, Messer's ex and father of her child, Corey Simms, informed her that he had to rush Ali to the hospital.

"The reason I am calling is because Ali is having a hard time catching her breath and I think I need to take to her to emergency room because she says she couldn't breathe," Simms stated in the phone call. Then Messer asked him how their daughter was, but Simms reported that she is doing just fine. He just felt that their daughter's health condition is getting more worrisome. "We'd rather be safe than sorry."

Messer also got an email from Ali's teacher at school, saying that the seven-year-old has been falling often. According to the reality star, her daughter fell out of her seat and other places several times recently. "She's having a hard time. She's getting tired, saying her legs are hurting and tingling," she also said in the episode.

She also revealed that Ali has been complaining recently that she does not have enough time eating her meal at school because she is having difficulty opening her lunch pack. This prompted her to think about hiring an aide to make Ali's life in school easier, and Simms appeared to support the idea.

Messer first announced that Ali has a rare and incurable form of muscular dystrophy in 2014 during an interview with InTouch magazine. She revealed that the illness could affect her respiratory system and it will progress as she gets older and gain more weight since it will be harder for her muscles to carry her.

At that time, Messer admitted that they were scared about what the future holds for their child, but they will continue supporting her no matter what.