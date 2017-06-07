'Teen Mom 2' News: Briana DeJesus Returns; Is Chelsea Houska Leaving MTV Series?

It's official: Briana DeJesus is returning to "Teen Mom 2."

Facebook/TeenMom2Promotional picture for the series "Teen Mom 2."

The former "Teen Mom 3" is coming back to the hit MTV franchise, reports confirmed on Monday. Briana joins veteran cast members Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans. When asked about her comeback, Briana admitted that she feels nervous about what lies ahead.

"It's a little nerve-racking, like you said, it's been so long being on national television. None of this has hit me yet," she stated.

Briana was first introduced in the series in the first and only season of "Teen Mom 3" in 2013. At the time, she was raising her now 5-year-old daughter, Nova, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin. The 23-year-old is now pregnant with her second child, but she is keeping silent on the father of her baby. "He's still around and we're figuring it out," Briana told Us Weekly.

In related news, rumors surrounding Chelsea's possible exit from the series have been recently resurfacing. Speculations about her decision to leave began over a year ago, when Chelsea's father, Randy, mentioned his daughter being "ready to quit" the famed MTV franchise.

Reports note that Chelsea's wedding was just a few months away at the time of the interview. The network wanted to feature the ceremony on "Teen Mom 2," but Chelsea allegedly refused because she wanted to have a private wedding with just her closest friends and family. Randy previously said he is proud of his daughter for drawing the line and saying "no" to MTV.

Despite recent rumors that Chelsea is planning to exit the series after season 7, her father said it's not true. Earlier this week, a fan asked Randy on Twitter if Chelsea is indeed leaving "Teen Mom 2." He then gave a short but straightforward answer: "No."

The eighth season of "Teen Mom 2" is expected to premiere in 2018 on MTV.