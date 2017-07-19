'Teen Mom 2' News: Briana DeJesus Talks Second Pregnancy, Jenelle Evans Goes Bridal Dress Shopping

New "Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus recently admitted that she considered abortion during her second pregnancy.

Facebook/TeenMom2 MTV's announcement about the arrival of Briana DeJesus in '"Teen Mom 2" season 8.

On Monday, July 17, Briana made her debut as the newest star of the hit MTV series for its eighth season. She revealed during the premiere that she was not as careful as she should have been when she started dating Luis, the father of her new baby. Briana explained that she was not on birth control at the time she met her baby daddy.

"I didn't think I would end up getting pregnant again, so I didn't bother getting on birth control," she stated (via PEOPLE).

"You didn't think you'd be getting pregnant at 16 either," her sister Brittany responded, referring to how Briana got pregnant with her first child, Nova.

The reality star went on to point out that Luis has been very supportive since the beginning of her pregnancy, even though they started out with a whirlwind relationship.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans's preparation for her wedding day continues. Shortly after announcing that the date of her wedding with fiancé David Eason will be on Sept. 23, Jenelle went out to shop for a bridal dress with some of her good friends.

The mom-of-three headed to RK Bridal in New York City to find the dress that she will wear on her big day. In one of her Instagram snaps, the reality star shared a photo of her smiling while posing with a bunch of white wedding gowns.

"It's finally happening!" she captioned the image.

Jenelle previously confirmed that her wedding will have a rustic theme. Only a few of their closest friends and family will be invited, which means it will likely be a small and intimate ceremony.

"Only close friends and family [will be invited]," she said. "I definitely think that Ensley will be old enough to be a flower girl alongside David's daughter, Maryssa. While reading our vows, I would like the girls to be part of the bridesmaids and the boys to be part of the groomsmen."

The eighth season of "Teen Mom 2" airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.