'Teen Mom 2' News: Briana DeJesus to Join Season 8 Cast

Briana DeJesus will join the drama of the other young moms from "Teen Mom 2" when the reality series returns for season 8.

MTV New "Teen Mom OG" cast member Briana De Jesus during her "Teen Mom 3" days.

DeJesus was last seen in the short-lived reality franchise "Teen Mom 3" in 2013. In the series, she was raising her daughter Nova who she shared with her ex, Devoin Austin. But this time, the 23-year-old reality star is expecting her second child in July with a still-undisclosed father.

In an interview with Us Weekly, DeJesus revealed that she already talked with most of the cast of "Teen Mom 2," but has only met Kailyn Lowry at the moment. She also denied the rumors that she already has some beef with the other girls. "All those rumors going around the internet are completely false, none of us are beefing," she stated.

The new cast member admitted that it was challenging for her to join the rest of the "Teen Mom 2" ladies, including original members Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska.

"Of course, it might be hard for me to come into this new group of moms because I'm the newbie, so I can understand their feelings and if they're concerned about me coming on, but I just want to help these girls and help the girls watching us," she added.

DeJesus hinted that fans of the reality series should expect to see a lot of conflicts within her family, which was also featured in "Teen Mom 3." She also revealed that fans will see the repercussion of her sister Brittany's decision to abort her own pregnancy in the past.

Meanwhile, Messer is reportedly going on a downward spiral. According to reports, the 25-year-old mother-of-three was seen partying hard and getting drunk with her sister Victoria during her recent vacation in Nashville, Tennessee.

This has reportedly concerned some of her fans since she already struggled with substance and alcohol abuse in the past. But Messer maintains her silence regarding the reports.

MTV has yet to announce the premiere date of "Teen Mom 2" season 8.