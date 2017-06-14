'Teen Mom 2' News: Chelsea Houska Not Leaving the Show, Says Dad

Following the announcement that Briana DeJesus will soon become part of the cast of "Teen Mom 2," rumors claiming that one of the show's current cast members is leaving the show began to surface. When a fan took to Twitter to ask Chelsea Houska's father if his daughter was leaving "Teen Mom 2," the latter was quick to reply.

Facebook/TeenMom2A promotional photo of "Teen Mom 2."

To address the rumors about Chelsea's possible exit from the show, Randy Houska swiftly responded to the fan's tweet with a straightforward "no." Although there has been no confirmation from Chelsea herself yet, her father's response was enough for fans to stop assuming that she would be making her exit.

Rumors about Chelsea's departure from the show started when the reality star started to become more private when it came to her personal life. Fans took her decision as a sign that she was ready to leave the show for good and pursue a life away from the cameras.

Chelsea was not the only one speculated to leave the show. Aside from her, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer were also mentioned. However, Chelsea was the most widely rumored to call it quits especially since she had just given birth to her son Watson in January. Last year, she got married to Cole DoBoer.

Meanwhile, Briana's entry to the show was announced via a video clip uploaded on "Teen Mom OG's" official Twitter account. The reality star was first seen on "Teen Mom 3," which aired in 2013.

Briana was asked about her feelings on becoming part of the show and she said it was "nerve-racking," considering that it has been a while since she was on television. "None of this has hit me yet. I don't know when it's gonna hit me," she said.

She went on to reveal that she has managed to keep a good relationship with the other moms since leaving the franchise years ago.