'Teen Mom 2' News: Jenelle Evans Enjoys Vacation with Son, Fiance; Wedding Date with David Eason Set

Although busy filming for the new season of "Teen Mom 2," Jenelle Evans still manages to make time for her family. Last weekend, she traveled out of town to spend some time with her older son Jace and her fiancé, David Eason, this summer. Recent reports also suggest that she and David have already finalized the date of their wedding.

On Instagram, Jenelle shared a snap of her and Jace while having an enjoyable boat ride. Although it was supposed to be a family outing, the "Teen Mom 2" cameras were there to document the special moment for the young mom and her son, as it will be featured in the upcoming season of the reality TV series.

Posted on June 17, the photo was captioned, "Doing what we do best." Jenelle also added the MTV tag and "Teen Mom 2" hashtag to indicate that their vacation will be part of "Teen Mom 2" season 8.

Jenelle's vacation over the weekend was not her first for this month. Earlier this June, they also went all the way to St. John's Island in the Caribbean to have a good time. She also shared photos of their Caribbean vacation on Instagram.

Jenelle is one of the oldest stars in the MTV reality show. She started in "16 & Pregnant" season 2 in 2009, when she gave birth to her firstborn Jace. Back then, she was still with her now ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. After her stint in the said program, she starred in "Teen Mom 2" and has since then continued to share with the world her journey as a young mom.

The reality star and her then-fiancé Nathan Griffith welcomed her second son, Kaiser, in 2014. Two years later, she gave birth to her daughter Ensley, whose father is David.

According to reports, Jenelle and David have just completed building their dream home together and are now looking forward to their wedding. Although the 24-year-old mom has not yet revealed the date of their wedding, she recently confirmed via Twitter that it will likely come soon.