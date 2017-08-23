'Teen Mom 2' News: Jenelle Evans Spoils Kaitlyn Lowry's Pregnancy Announcement

Trouble brews between Jenelle Evans and Kaitlyn Lowry as Janelle accidentally revealed Lowry's pregnancy ahead of the mom-to-be. Lowry is expecting her third baby, but she was not happy when Evans made the big announcement before she could.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok TV personality Jenelle Evans arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015.

Jenelle Evans and Kaitlyn Lowry haven't always been on good terms, and Evans' latest act did not sit well with the mother-to-be. On the latest episode of "Teen Mom 2," Lowry found out that Evans had announced her pregnancy to the rest of the world through Twitter.

"I don't know if she was doing it to be a smart ass," Lowry said, as quoted by The Daily Mail. "I'm not sure because Jenelle and I haven't always been on good terms," she added.

However, Lowry did not let the situation bring her down, and she instead took to her blog to write about her third pregnancy. "This was the choice I made," she wrote, adding, "This is the baby I thought I wasn't sure if I could have."

In her defense, Evans said she thought everyone had already known about the pregnancy and added that Lowry's ex, Javi Marroquin, was the one who initially spread the word.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans was facing her own set of problems on the show. Her eldest child, Jace, came to visit her, but he was obviously not having a good time.

According to Us Magazine, Jace told his grandmother, Barbara Evans, that his recent trip to his mom's was "horrible" and that he finds his new baby sister, Ensley, "boring."

Jace also expressed his disapproval of Jenelle and David Eason's plans to get married.

Evans and Eason are getting married on Sept. 23. The couple has been sharing details about their wedding day on social media. Evans revealed that their wedding song will be something from country singer Sam Hunt.

Since they have a big family — Evans has three children while Eason has two — each of the kids will have specific roles during the ceremony.