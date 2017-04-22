'Teen Mom 2' News: Kailyn Lowry Confirms Third Pregnancy, Says Having Another Baby Was Her Choice

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry recently opened up about her decision to have a third child. According to the reality star, she anticipated that her fans would not be completely supportive of her decision. However, she maintained that getting pregnant for the third time was her choice.

Facebook/TeenMom2 Promotional photo for "Teen Mom 2"

The 25-year-old celebrity told Cupcake Mag that she wanted to try to have another baby after her health had failed her previously.

"I think realizing the choice was almost being taken away from me made me realize I definitely wanted one more little one," she said.

It can be recalled that Lowry came under fire several months ago after telling her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, that she had no plans of having another baby after her previous miscarriage. Lowry suffered several complications from her previous pregnancy, causing the death of her child.

After some time, she admitted that the real reason she didn't want to have a baby again was that she didn't want to bring a baby into a failing marriage. That time, her relationship with Marroquin was already on its last legs.

When she confirmed her pregnancy this week, Lowry alluded to "female issues" that had affected her decision to have another baby. While fans are intrigued to know what those issues are, the female star has remained tight-lipped about it.

Lowry announced her pregnancy by posting a photo of her sonogram on Instagram.

"Thanks for all the support and love on my blog post and for all your comments!! If you haven't read my latest post, click the link in my bio," she wrote in the caption.

She also emphasized in her post that it was a choice she had made despite knowing that some would not agree with her decision. However, she said she's happy to have been showered with support by those she loves.