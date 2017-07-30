'Teen Mom 2' News: Kailyn Lowry Holds Special 'Gender Reveal,' Jenelle Evans Recalls Darkest Days in New Memoir

Facebook/TeenMom2 A promotional image for "Teen Mom 2."

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry recently held a special event for her fans on Snapchat.

On Wednesday, Lowry took to the photo-sharing app to document a "gender reveal." One of her friends held up a ring linked to her belly to determine the sex of her unborn baby. Based on tradition, if the pendulum swings back and forth, it's a boy. If the pendulum swings in a circular motion, the baby is likely a girl.

"It's a girl!" Lowry's friend exclaimed as the chain started to make circles. "I used to do high-risk maternal child health. I did it on every patient, it was always right."

Lowry is expected to deliver her third baby any day now.

Meanwhile, Lowry's co-star Jenelle Evans is baring it all in her new memoir, "Read Between the Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom." Evans signed custody of her son Jace over to her mother, Barbara Evans, seven years ago, but she is now saying she was just tricked into doing so.

"One night, my mother convinced me to go out with my friends so I could relax," she wrote in one chapter of the book. "I should have been suspicious at the time. My mother wasn't the relaxing type of person, much less the kind of woman to encourage others to enjoy themselves."

Evans revealed that upon returning home the next morning, she was shocked to see Child Protective Services representatives inside her house. The reality star explained that her mother told the agency she was out partying that night, and that she frequently spent more time with her friends.

The 25-year-old is now engaged to welder David Eason. They are scheduled to tie the knot in October, but Evans told Us Weekly that she has no plans of inviting her family or her "Teen Mom 2" co-stars to her wedding.

"Teen Mom 2" airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.