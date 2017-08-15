'Teen Mom 2' News: Kailyn Lowry Is 'Positive ' Chris Lopez Will Be Around for Their Baby

(Photo: Facebook/TeenMom2) A promotional image for "Teen Mom 2."

Kailyn Lowry is hoping that her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, will be involved in raising their first child.

The "Teen Mom 2" star gave birth to her third son on Saturday, Aug. 5, and Lopez was around during the delivery. Lowry, 25, has her hands full now that she is looking after three kids. However, she revealed in a recent interview that she is "positive" her third child will have his father by his side as well.

"Every child deserves their dad," Lowry told Radar Online. "I'm hopeful. I'm positive he'll be around," she added.

Things seem to be looking good so far, as Lopez stayed with Lowry when she was giving birth. Lowry explained that she appreciates Lopez's efforts event though they are not in a relationship.

"I think he has been as supportive as he can," she continued. "He does the best to his ability even though it doesn't necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind."

Lowry's new baby is already two-weeks old but he still does not have a name. The reality star's youngest son has only been referred to as "Baby Lo," probably since his last name is Lopez.

She initially asked her Twitter followers to help her choose from a small pool of names (Murphy, Ripkin, Griffin, Nixon and Silas) but upon meeting her baby, Lowry said those names did not fit him. She also explained that finding a name was difficult because she had an axhausting experience giving birth to Baby Lo.

As previously reported, Lopez was not around for the most part of Lowry's pregnancy. The former couple began their relationship in Dec. 2015 after meeting at Delaware State College. At the time, Lowry had just recently filed for divorce from Javi Marroquin, her husband of four years. Lowry and Lopez confirmed their separation in May.

