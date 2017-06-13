'Teen Mom 2' News: Kailyn Lowry Receives Twitter Backlash Over Her Kids Having Different Fathers

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is currently facing backlash over her children having three different fathers.

Facebook/TeenMom2Promotional banner for MTV's reality series "Teen Mom 2" featuring Kailyn Lowry.

After announcing her third pregnancy earlier this year, "Teen Mom 2" viewers have continued to bombard Lowry's Twitter page with hate comments. Many individuals seem to take issue with Lowry's personal background as she has children with three different men, with some even attacking her and her kids' personal appearance.

One Twitter user pointed out that "many people" are mad about Lowry's decisions. Instead of giving a fiery response, Lowry chose to take the high road and wrote, "That's not my problem. That's whoever's mad about it problem."

The MTV personality will give birth soon, but she is reportedly not in good terms with her baby daddy Chris Lopez. Instead of having Lopez accompany her in the delivery room, Lowry will be joined by her one-time rumored girlfriend, Becky Hayter.

"I hope to make it there for the delivery," Hayter wrote on Lowry's blog during a Q&A session last week. She also confirmed that the delivery will not be filmed for the series. When a fan asked if Lowry's baby will take on the Hayter last name, she joked: "Yes, the baby will be a Hayter .. just kidding."

Radar Online pointed out that Lowry moved on with Hayter from her former husband Javi Marroquin after their divorce in 2016. They denied their rumored relationship, but the pair were seen sharing a kiss in June of that same year.

A source recently told the publication that Lopez helped Lowry during the early stages of her pregnancy, but it all ended when they decided to call it quits. "Kail became a relationship of convenience for him," the insider claimed. "He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn't work out so they went their separate ways."

Lowry's two other kids are Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, whom she shares with Marroquin. The 25-year-old reality star is due to give birth in July.