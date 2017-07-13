'Teen Mom 2' News: Kailyn Lowry Seeks Fans' Help to Name Baby No. 3
"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is preparing for the arrival of her third child and has been asking her fans on Twitter to help her name the baby.
The reality star does not know yet whether it will be a boy or a girl so fans ended up giving her gender-neutral names. Lowry even did a poll asking fans about naming the baby Murphy.
I like last names for first names, how do we feel about Murphy for baby lo?— Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 16, 2017
When a fan concluded that she is having a boy due to this name selection, she responded "No, I actually like it for a girl. But [I don't know] what I'm having." Fans have thrown in a lot of names such as Anderson and Wyatt among many others, but she did not seem to like these suggestions. Others said Hunter, Campbell or Gabriel. The "Teen Mom 2" star appears to be planning to take her time to pick the name, even looking it up on Google how long it will be before she registers the baby's birth.
Ok cool pic.twitter.com/ZGoH3EcBg1— Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 17, 2017
Since she is close to giving birth, Lowry has also been updating fans on Instagram with regard to the pregnancy. She even has the car seat covers ready for baby number three.
In one post, she wrote:
Getting down to the wire with this pregnancy and I need all the energy I can get! You guys know I love my coffee but I've been really trying to stay away from it this pregnancy. My saving grace has been Teami Blends Alive tea. It gives me the energy to keep up with my boys while getting ready for the new baby's arrival! I'm so excited to try their 30 day detox after I'm done nursing. I've seen the results other mommas have had and I can't wait to try! Have you mommas tried detoxing after pregnancy? Let me know what you did to feel healthy and confident!