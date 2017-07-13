'Teen Mom 2' News: Kailyn Lowry Seeks Fans' Help to Name Baby No. 3

(Photo: Facebook/TeenMom2) "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry.

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is preparing for the arrival of her third child and has been asking her fans on Twitter to help her name the baby.

The reality star does not know yet whether it will be a boy or a girl so fans ended up giving her gender-neutral names. Lowry even did a poll asking fans about naming the baby Murphy.

I like last names for first names, how do we feel about Murphy for baby lo? — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 16, 2017

When a fan concluded that she is having a boy due to this name selection, she responded "No, I actually like it for a girl. But [I don't know] what I'm having." Fans have thrown in a lot of names such as Anderson and Wyatt among many others, but she did not seem to like these suggestions. Others said Hunter, Campbell or Gabriel. The "Teen Mom 2" star appears to be planning to take her time to pick the name, even looking it up on Google how long it will be before she registers the baby's birth.

Since she is close to giving birth, Lowry has also been updating fans on Instagram with regard to the pregnancy. She even has the car seat covers ready for baby number three.

