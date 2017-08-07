'Teen Mom 2' News: Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Third Baby

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry welcomes her third baby — her first child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She gave birth to her baby boy on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Facebook/TeenMom2 A promo photo for "Teen Mom 2" features Kailyn Lowry, who has just given birth to her third baby.

As fans wait for Lowry's name for her new baby, her followers could note that this is her third baby boy, after her eldest, seven-year old Isaac, and her second, Lincoln, who is three years old. She gave birth to a seven-pound baby on Aug. 5, as reported by Radar Online.

The 25-year-old mother was reluctant to share the identity of her father's baby, at first. After some prodding by OK Magazine via social media, she relented and shared that the father is, indeed, her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

"Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already," she posted on Twitter on May 2, responding to the headline asking if Chris Lopez is the "baby daddy."

Lowry's relationship with the baby's father, however, remains unclear as of this time. A source shared to Radar Online that Lopez probably will not be around to see the new baby anytime soon.

"Out of spite or anger she doesn't think he will even show up for the birth," the insider said. Still, Lowry will reach out to him just to let him know that he can still decide to be around for the baby, the source added.

"I think I'm most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help," Lowry in her personal blog earlier. "I'm going to be a single parent from the beginning!" she added.

She had her eldest son Isaac with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, before she met Javi Marroquin. In turn, she had her second son Lincoln with her ex-husband, Marroquin, before their marriage ended in a divorce.

So far, the mother of three is still thinking of a name for her new baby, as she shared with her fans via Twitter on Sunday, Aug. 6.