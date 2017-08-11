'Teen Mom 2' News: On Life Lessons and a Growing Family

Facebook/TeenMom2 "Teen Mom 2" follows the lives of Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah.

There is a lot of controversy when it comes to the natural human process of pregnancy. This is part of what "Teen Mom" seeks to address. In the second season, MTV's documentary series follows Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer-Calvert as they go through the first years of motherhood. Recently, reports reveal that Messer-Calvert and Lowry have something to share to their children as well as to the rest of the fans watching "Teen Mom 2."

According to MTV, Messer-Calvert recently shared something wise to her children, Ali and Grace. The most recent episode featured the former making a decision to give up on tumbling as it was too difficult for her. Upon hearing her statement, Grace said that it was "dumb." Messer-Calvert immediately went into mom mode and shared something that people all over the world might do well to remember: Life is not experienced the same for everyone. What may be hard for Ali, may not be hard for Grace, and vice versa.

Meanwhile, while the Messer-Calvert family learns new things one at a time, E! Online reports that Lowry has recently welcomed a new baby in the family. Her newborn has yet to be named, but he joins the family with two older brothers. Sources have indicated that the baby's father is Chris Lopez, but even more have expressed that Lowry would like nothing to do with him. Instead, she will strive to raise three boys on her own.

Messer-Calvert, Lowry, and "Baby Lo" seem to be doing well in "Teen Mom 2," but if there is anything about life that the world knows, it would be to expect the unexpected. To see what is in store for the moms, keep watching "Teen Mom 2" on MTV as it airs every Monday at 9 p.m.