'Teen Mom 2' News: Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Heads to Puerto Rico for Babymoon

Kailyn Lowry has embarked on a tropical beach getaway for her babymoon.

Facebook/TeenMom2Promotional banner for MTV's reality series "Teen Mom 2" featuring Kailyn Lowry.

The "Teen Mom 2" star recently went to Puerto Rico for some relaxation before she gives birth to her third child. Lowry's two young sons, 3-year-old Lincoln and 7-year-old Isaac, are currently staying with their fathers, so she decided to spend the rest of her time travelling alone. The MTV personality has been sharing snaps of her vacation through Instagram and she appears to be enjoying her time alone. Lowry's social media photos this past week show pristine waters from the beach and palm trees outside her hotel.

Additionally, she posted a photo of her small duffel bag, revealing that it was all she brought for her trip. Lowry further explained her decision to pack light in a tweet, which reads: "Didn't bring my straightener or curling wand. And it actually feels good to not 'get ready.'"

The father of Lowry's third baby is her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez. A source previously told Radar Online that Lopez helped Lowry in the early stages of her pregnancy, but they eventually lost touch when the relationship ended. Despite everything that happened, an insider close to Lowry revealed that the reality star still wants to give Lopez a chance to witness the birth of their child.

"She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born," the insider stated. "She never said Chris couldn't be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won't force it or chase him to do so."

The reality star announced her third pregnancy through her personal blog in February. "Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can't wait," she wrote (via E! News). "My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."

Lowry will be joined by reality stars Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Chelsea Houska when "Teen Mom 2" returns for season 8 this summer on MTV.