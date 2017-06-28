'Teen Mom 2' Premiere Date News: More Babies, Unexpected Proposal Adds Drama for Season 8

The ladies of "Teen Mom 2" will bring more drama on TV when the reality series returns on MTV in July.

Facebook/TeenMom2"Teen Mom 2" season 8 to feature more drama

Based on the trailer of the upcoming installment of the show, the new season of "Teen Mom 2," four young moms will add another baby to their brood. According to reports, Chelsea Houska and her new husband Cole DeBoer will welcome their son Watson Cole in the upcoming season, while Jenelle Evans will give birth to her new daughter Ensley Jolie with David Eason.

Kailyn Lowry will also share that she is pregnant with her third child, while new cast member Leah DeJesus from "Teen Mom 3" will also enter the show while pregnant with her second child.

The trailer also reveals that Houska found out about an unsettling information regarding Adam Lind, the father of her eldest daughter Aubree. It will also feature the resolution of Evans' long-running custody battle with her mom Barbara Evans for the welfare of her son Jace, as well as Lowry's never-ending arguments with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

On the other hand, MTV revealed that DeJesus will have a very busy storyline as soon as she joins the show this season.

"Briana is trying to balance five-year-old Nova, a career and her second pregnancy (new boyfriend Luis is the father)," the network stated in a press release. "But when the Florida native hears shocking news about her baby daddy, Bri is forced to make one of the hardest decisions a mother can face in order to provide the best life for her child."

Also, the trailer reveals that the next season of "Teen Mom 2" will feature an unexpected proposal from Eason while Evans was still pregnant with their first baby.

MTV is scheduled to air the premiere episode of "Teen Mom 2" season 8 on Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m. EDT.