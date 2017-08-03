'Teen Mom 2' Rumors: Kailyn Lowry Still Hopes to See Chris Lopez Get Involved with their Upcoming Baby?

Facebook/TeenMom2 Third-time mom Kailyn Lowry

After Kailyn Lowry started talking about her third pregnancy in the latest episode of "Teen Mom 2," a source claimed that she is still hoping that her latest baby daddy will have a change of heart.

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, a source who was reportedly close to the reality TV star said that Lowry is still hoping that the father of her new child Chris Lopez will finally decide to be involved in their child's life.

"Kailyn's own father upped and left when she was really young, so she knows what it's like to grow up without a dad, and she really doesn't want the same for her baby," the source stated, adding, "Chris has said he wants nothing to do with Kailyn or his child, but she's hoping against hope that he will change his mind once he sees photos of the baby."

The source revealed that Lowry does not necessarily want to have a romantic relationship with Lopez once again. However, she still wants him in her life for the sake of their child.

Meanwhile, Lowry explained in the long-running MTV reality show why she opted to keep her third pregnancy a secret when she first found out about it.

In the recent episode of "Teen Mom 2," Lowry told her ex Jo Rivera that she will start opening up about her new pregnancy since she saw what her co-star Jenelle Evans had been through for having three kids with different fathers.

Yet, she also told the father of her child Isaac that she is having a hard time telling her ex-husband Javi Marroquin about her new pregnancy, because she believes that he is "unstable" and he might try to sell the story to the press.

In a recent Twitter post, though, Marroquin seemed to have given his reaction to Lowry's accusations, saying that he is already a changed man.

Old me would've given you the reaction you want, but I'm good

Lowry is expected to give birth to her new child soon.