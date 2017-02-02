'Teen Mom 2' Spoilers, News: Jo Attempts Co-Parenting With Kailyn and Javi

The upcoming episode of "Teen Mom 2" will see Jo trying to co-parent Isaac with Kailyn and Javi after this week's conundrum.

Facebook/TeenMom2'Teen Mom 2' airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

According to the official summary of the new episode, which is titled "Last to Know," Jo will attempt to make things work with Kailyn and Javi for the sake of her son, Isaac. However, it remains to be seen if the effort will prove fruitful. Meanwhile, Jenelle will tell Barbara and Jace about her pregnancy, but it is unclear how they will take it.

Elsewhere, Chelsea makes sure everything is prepared for her daughter, Aubree. Finally, Leah goes on a trip to California with her daughters.

The previous episode of "Teen Moms 2," which is titled "Heartache," saw a lot of drama going on. First of all, Adam blew a fuse after declining to continue filming, even though he had already agreed to it in the first place. One of the producers, Mandi, spoke to Adam about the incident, but he only seemed to be interested in what he wanted to happen.

"I can do whatever I want," Adam said, exclaiming that it would be a wise decision to "keep that camera out of my f****** face."

The tensions were clearly high, and Adam was in no mood to film for the docu-series. "What the h*** do you care? You get paid no matter what," he said. "I don't know if you mind, but I'm trying to watch my daughter -- so if you could leave me alone, that would be great."

Meanwhile, Adam's ex Chelsea and her fiance Cole agreed that it would be best to postpone their wedding reception in order to accommodate her pregnancy. Instead, the couple will go for a civil wedding.

Jenelle struggled with the idea of having to announce her pregnancy to the world only to be met with "haters." Leah made the tough decision to send her daughters to a school near Corey after their original one closed down because of the floods. Finally, Kailyn and Javi continued to fight as Jo took Isaac away to spend the week together.

