'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans and Ex Nathan Griffith Exchange Twitter Blows Again

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok TV personality Jenelle Evans arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015.

The beef between "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans and former flame Nathan Griffith is far from over.

Just recently, the ex couple took blows at each other on Twitter again. It should be noted that Evans and Griffith had previously gotten into an intense Twitter fight with each questioning the other's parenting styles. Now, this Twitter war had ignited once again and the man who fanned the flames is none other than Evans' fiancee David Eason.

Apparently, Eason said some harsh words to Kaiser, Evans and Griffith's son, about his biological father, and unsurprisingly, the latter did not take this too well. On Aug. 13, Griffith took to Twitter and called out Eason daring him to talk face-to-face.

"Anyways, DAVID EASON, if you want to man up for once and talk to me like a man, face to face, I would love to exchange words like adults," Griffith says in the Twitter post. In response to this, Evans was the one to reply informing her ex that Eason isn't on Twitter.

"How about you keep the personal drama off the internet. David doesn't have Twitter," Evans says.

Finally content with her statement, Evans then blocked Griffith on Twitter, much to the latter's ire.

Griffith and Evans first started dating in 2015, which then led to a wedding proposal and ultimately ending with a breakup. The two share a son together, Kaiser. Evans and Eason have now been dating for a year and a half. Furthermore, the two are expected to wed this coming September. Unfortunately for the couple, it looks like the wedding would have to be put on hold since Eason is currently in trial for breaking his protective order against his ex and son.

Eason had allegedly "hugged" the child, which may now send him to 60 days in prison.