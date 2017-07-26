'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage After a Punch

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans revealed more sad details about her marriage to ex-husband Courtland Rogers. In her newly released book, "Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom," Evans said she suffered a miscarriage after he punched her in the stomach.

Facebook/TeenMom2 Jenelle Evans has a new book detailing her bad relationships on "Teen Mom 2."

The incident happened right after their marriage in 2012, while she and Rogers took drugs. Evans wrote in her book that while she stopped abusing drugs for the sake of the baby, her ex-husband didn't and became physically and verbally violent.

"His favorite thing to do during arguments was tell me that our child wasn't his because I was a wh*re," Evans wrote. "Courtland slapped me around a few times, then started punching me in the gut."

One violent fight allegedly led her to seek refuge in her mom's home and Evans detailed that she woke up in the morning bleeding. She was told at the hospital that she lost her baby and her ex-husband was charged with assault and battery.

Evans and Rogers, however, got back together and by April 2013, she learned she was pregnant again. Fearing for her child's well-being, Evans admitted she had an abortion. The former couple also divorced in 2014.

Meanwhile, "Teen Mom 2" season 8 premiered on Monday, July 17 and it looks like Evans is not pleased with how the show has edited her scenes so far. One fan took notice of her many meltdowns but pointed out that she was pregnant during filming, so her behavior could be excused.

@PBandJenelley_1 was disappointed in how they portrayed you. You're pregnant for crying out loud! Hormones! Stress! You're great! #teenmom2 — Courtney Birkbeck (@MrsBirkbeck2010) July 23, 2017

Evans retweeted the fan's message on her Twitter but she ended up receiving criticisms. Some fans compared Evans with her co-star Chelsea Houska, who didn't act out while pregnant with her child.

Fans also reminded Evans of her child's custody. Houska's children are all under her care, while Evans lost her oldest, Jace, to her mother Barbara.

"Teen Mom 2" season 8 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.