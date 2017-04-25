'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Baby News: MTV Reality Star Shares Her Struggles in Preparation for Baby No. 3

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry recently updated fans with her latest struggles in preparing for the arrival of her third child.

Facebook/TeenMom2 A promotional photo for "Teen Mom 2."

The MTV reality star took to Twitter to share with her followers that she encountered some troubles when it comes to the creation of the perfect space for her baby.

"My poor child's nursery has the worst paintjob ever poor thing," Lowry tweeted on Sunday, April 23.

Her tweet made it seem like the MTV reality star may need to have her baby space remodeled because of unsatisfactory work. Though she did not share a picture of the finished paint job of the nursery, it was evident that the TV star was disappointed. She even included a crying face emoji in her Twitter post.

This is not the first instance that Lowry has expressed negative feelings over the way her baby planning has been progressing so far. On Friday, April 21, the reality star revealed that she also had a hard time picking out some necessities for her third baby.

"Picking a stroller & car seat is overwhelming lol there are way too many options," she tweeted.

To her fans and followers, Lowry seemingly appears to be doing many things on her own during her third pregnancy. The reality star shared with a fan that she is currently single. Her recent retweets have also hinted that she may have experienced some form of betrayal from someone she cared about.

"We live in a generation where people say they want to be together forever but everyone gives into temptation," the post read.

Lowry has yet to reveal the identity of the father of her third child, but she previously made it clear that she was not in a relationship with him. Despite her struggles in making preparations for the arrival of the baby, it seems Lowry is taking her pregnancy one day at a time while in anticipation of her little one's birth.