'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood News: Engagement Might Be Breaking Down

Life has been increasingly messy for "Teen Mom" star Amber Portwood — both on and off screen. It looks like her life is about to take a turn and it may not be for the best, especially when it comes to the topic of her engagement with Matt Baier.

Facebook/teenmom Promotional picture for the series "Teen Mom."

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, another rumor about the "Teen Mom" star being pregnant broke out recently. The rumor specifically said that Baier and Portwood were expecting a child. In a turn of events, a fan tagged Portwood which she used as an opportunity to clear up the rumor mill. Portwood tweeted to the fan who tagged her with the alleged breaking story that she promises that she's not pregnant.

Although that's one problem out of the way, Portwood continues to face challenges when the threat of the engagement falling apart became all too real when Baier told the producers that he was done with her and their engagement. The first signs of trouble appeared when Baier failed a lie detector test when he was asked if he ever cheated on Portwood. Now, another report has come out that Baier had actually intended to break the engagement off.

"I will not marry her now. I will not marry her ever. I'm not gonna let her brother dictate my life," he said, as reported by People.

His rage stemmed from the fact that he asked Portwood to elope with him after finding a place in Las Vegas that could be the wedding venue. Portwood was uncomfortable with the idea and had to call her brother for assurance. This caused Baier to blow up, saying that she humiliated him on TV for refusing his proposal on accounts of her family not being there.

Producers of "Teen Mom" were worried that this might have been the end of the relationship but a recent episode revealed that Baier actually approached Portwood and told her that he doesn't plan on going anywhere despite what happened in Las Vegas.

The couple is set to get married in October.