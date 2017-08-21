'Teen Mom' Catelynn Lowell News: Reality Star and Husband Reunited with Daughter Carly

Facebook/teenmom "Teen Mom: OG" star Catelynn Lowell reunites with daughter.

Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra finally got the chance to be reunited with the daughter they put for adoption two years after they last saw each other.

The "Teen Mom" star turned to social media earlier this month to express her excitement over their next meet-up with their biological daughter Carly who they had to give up for adoption in 2009 as documented in MTV's "16 and Pregnant." She and Baltierra also revealed that they will bring their second child, Novalee Reign, so she can spend time with her older sister.

Sooo I get to see Carly this Aug!!! We are so excited and I cannot wait for nova to see her again!!! #blessed #Adoption — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) August 11, 2017

On the plane to go see Carly for the first time in 2 years. Can't wait to see her & Novalee together. Warms my heart just thinking about it — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) August 18, 2017

After their fun-filled meeting, Lowell updated her fans on Twitter to share that both Carly and Nova enjoyed their day together. She also said that her first child grew up to be very pretty, smart, and tall.

When a fan asked the couple how the kids reacted upon seeing each other, Baltierra tweeted: "Carly ran right to me with a huge smile on her face when & I was holding Nova, it was pretty precious!"

However, a fan criticized Baltierra for talking about Carly on social media because he and Lowell no longer have the right to decide for the child. But Baltierra defended himself, saying that he can talk about whatever he wants because the only rule is not to post her pictures online.

I can talk about whatever I want. The rule is not to post PICTURES of her on social media. Not that you deserve that explanation

In 2015, Lowell told E! News that they have a good relationship with Carly's adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, for the sake of the child. "You definitely see us this season have a huge conversation with them where we all sit and talk about things. I think that helped a lot," the 25-year-old reality star and children's clothes entrepreneur stated. "It was definitely an intense moment but our relationship is still very open."

Lowell and Baltierra are part of MTV's "Teen Mom: OG" series.