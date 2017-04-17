'Teen Mom' News, Updates: Farrah Abraham Throws Shade at Co-Stars Yet Again

It looks like the feud between "Teen Mom OG" stars is not over just yet. Three days after her mom said some shocking things about her fellow "Teen Mom" stars, Farrah Abraham threw shade at her co-stars once again via Twitter.

Facebook/TeenMomOriginalGirls Promotional photo for "Teen Mom OG"

On her social media account, the 25-year-old star posted a photo of her daughter's Easter basket and took advantage of the caption to slam her "Teen Mom" co-stars.

"It's hilarity how I [single-handedly] made more views [and] ratings [than] all three stooges on [Teen Mom] [MTV]. [And I] make more ratings [than] [one-offs]," she wrote.

While Farrah did not make any direct mention of her co-stars, fans saw the caption as a direct hit at Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout. One of the fans even commented, "[What] does this have to do with your child's Easter basket?"

It can be recalled that Farrah took a brief hiatus from the show two years ago. Ever since she returned to the "Teen Mom" franchise, she has been an outcast on the show. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran once accused Amber's fiancé Matt Baier of being a pedophile, causing the show's ratings to reach an all-time high. Amber came back to confront Farrah during the season 6 reunion special, throwing a punch at her.

Catelynn and Maci got involved in the feud when they sided with Amber, and the bad blood has continued since then.

Last March, Maci, Catelynn and Amber attended a couples' vacation in Puerto Rico, where Farrah was not invited. In an interview following the said vacation, Amber said her previous conflict with Farrah was not an issue, but it's a different story for Catelynn and Maci.

Catelynn told E! News, "Farrah who? Farrah Fawcett? She's dead, rest in peace — she was beautiful."

Talking about Farrah, Maci also said, "It's kind of one of those things like out of sight, out of mind. I want the best for her... I just don't really have a relationship with her."