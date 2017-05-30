'Teen Mom OG' Amber Portwood, Matt Baier News: Couple Debunks Rumors of Wedding Being Called Off, Decides to Keep Details Secret

"Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier have no plans at all to cancel their wedding planned for October, despite reports from sources. The couple made it clear that although they are keeping the details of the ceremony to themselves, they are in no way calling the upcoming October wedding off.

Facebook/teenmomA promotional image of MTV's "Teen Mom OG" as the cover photo of the reality show's official Facebook Page

This new announcement from the couple overturns statements from a source reportedly close to Portwood. According to this insider, who claims to be knowledgeable about the plans of the couple, the wedding planned for October has been called off, as reported by People. Although the wedding has been put on hold, according to the informant, the pair will continue to live and work together.

Matt Baier, together with his fiancé and "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood, put these speculations to rest with a statement. The pair tells People that the planned wedding will proceed as planned and unimpeded by the statements from fans or media outlets.

Baier noted this in his statement that "Ever since we announced our wedding date, the amount of stress and opinions that came along with that just became too much," making a note of the people spreading rumors about the couple. "There were people out there just ruining the day for us before it even happened," Baier explained.

Thus, the couple will be making the details of their upcoming wedding a closely guarded secret moving forward, according to Baier. "We decided to formulate and stick to our plan but we don't know if we want to share this with everyone," he added.

With this announcement, the couple will be keeping information about their upcoming marriage "very, very personal" and won't be sharing it with the public or with media outlets, for now. He noted that living their lives in front of the viewing public is not always good for their relationship and that they decided it's time to hold back on some of the issues that are important to them as a couple.