'Teen Mom OG' Amber Portwood News: Reality Star Breaks Down After Fiancé Failed Lie Detector Test

It seems like Amber Portwood is having a hard time handling the truth about

her fiancé Matt Baier.

Facebook/teenmomAmber Portwood during a recent episode of "Teen Mom: OG"

In the latest episode of "Teen Mom: OG," Portwood asked Baier to have a polygraph test after she learned that he tried to sleep with another woman.

At the start of the lie detector test, Baier was reportedly asked if he had sex with anyone other than his fiancée since Oct. 10, 2014. He answered no, and the polygraph machine confirmed the validity of his answer.

But when he denied that he attempted to make any kind of sexual advances toward another woman, the examiner revealed that he was not telling the truth.

The result did not suit well for the reality show star. She was seen angrily walking out of the room while cursing her fiancé. She even had to be followed and pacified by one of the show's producers to prevent her from hurting herself and destroying properties.

Baier also attempted to reach out to her, but she refused to listen to any of his explanations. She also reminded him that she was the one who helped him financially. "Trash! Trash!" Portwood angrily said in the episode. "I got you money! I got you deals! Who are you laughing at? F— you! Sexual advance? You tried to f— her!"

Portwood was also seen thinking about the repercussions of Baier's actions on her daughter Leah, who recognized him as her stepdad. The "Teen Mom: OG" star also contemplated on her decision to be in a relationship with him for the longest time. "I wasted seven years of my life with a man, then I wasted three years of my life. My teenage years and my 20s. Is it me?" she stated while crying.

The current setback on their relationship is expected to be fixed soon, since the couple reportedly joined another reality show "Marriage Boot Camp."

Meanwhile, InTouch Weekly talked about Portwood's late father Shawn Portwood Sr., who passed away in December 2014 after failing to recover from a medically induced coma when he had to go through a liver surgery.

The mother-of-one was asked about losing her dad in a recent episode of "Teen Mom: OG," but she still cannot openly discuss it in front of the camera. "I don't want to talk about my father because he isn't here anymore. I love my dad to death. That's just the way it was," she stated.