'Teen Mom OG' Catelynn Lowell News: 'Xanax Incident' with Matt Baier Explained

"Teen Mom OG" star Catelynn Lowell breaks her silence

Catelynn Lowell finally broke her silence about the Xanax situation with Amber Portwood's fiancé Matt Baier during the recent "Teen Mom OG" reunion special.

Speaking with Dr. Drew Pinsky, the 25-year-old reality TV star revealed that it all started when she declared she felt anxious about missing her daughter Nova's first day of preschool since she has to be in New York City for the show.

"I'm having a panic attack. I don't know what's going on. It started in the car and then all of a sudden, Matt just is like, 'We'll just keep this between me and you' and he just hands me this bar," Lowell stated during the reunion special. "I stuck it in my hoodie pocket and I didn't take it because I just turned around and looked at everybody in the room, like, I know his past and Amber's past and stuff so I was like, 'Why the [bleep] does he have this?'"

Lowell also revealed that her friend and co-star Portwood noticed that Baier appeared to be high on something during their New York trip. Baier claimed that he was just tired during that time, but Lowell opted to tell Portwood the truth.

She also narrated that the pill somehow got lost in her hoodie pocket, but she believed that Baier purposefully took it from her hoodie when he felt that his fiancée already realized that something is happening so the evidence will get lost.

The incident reportedly caused Portwood to hold off their upcoming wedding, but another report from Radar Online claims that the couple already broke up after appearing on weTV's "Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars."

Meanwhile, also revealed during the reunion special is Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's plan to have more children in the future. The couple already have two children together, but they want to have two more kids.